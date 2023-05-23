The Heymann Performing Arts Center, which sits on South College Road in Lafayette, hosts everything from Broadway musicals, concerts and ballets to award ceremonies, book sales and other celebrations.
The building is nestled by Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Girard Park, adjacent to the Lafayette Oil Center.
The center, which was Lafayette’s first municipal auditorium, was designed by architect A. Hayes Town in 1957, bringing to life the vision of then-Mayor Jerome Domengeaux and Herbert Heymann.
Heymann was the son of Oil Center developer Maurice Heymann and Germain Rosenthall Heymann. Herbert Heymann, a WWII veteran, made contributions to Lafayette Parish recreation, sports and education.
The 2,168-seat center was designed to bring economic, cultural and educational benefits to Lafyette and serve the eight-parish Acadiana region. Construction was completed in 1960.
A desire to replace the aging center has been discussed on and off for years. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette submitted a bid to Lafayette Consolidated Government to build a replacement near Cajun Field. A final decision for whether that replacement will be made has not yet been made.