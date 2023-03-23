The town of Scott, just to the west of Lafayette was born as a railroad town.
According to records, the railroad that runs through Scott was built between 1870 and 1880 using convict labor.
Some of the land for the railroad was obtained from Dominique Cayret. J.B. Scott, then the Superintendent of Southern Pacific Railroad and a personal friend of Cayret, agreed to build a railroad station at the settlement to the west of Lafayette. When Scott fulfilled his promise, Cayret and other settlers honored him by naming the town Scott.
There was an eastern line and a western line, and the Scott depot was listed as the origin of western travel. That's how Scott became known as "Where the West begins. "
Scott would remain unincorporated until 1904. In 1907, Scott was granted a charter which provided for a government by a mayor and board of aldermen.
In recent years, it has also become known as the Boudin Capital of the World and hosts an annual Boudin Festival in April.
