The Louisiana IceGators skated into the Lafayette Cajundome in 1995.
The IceGators were one of eight teams of the ECHL, an equivalent to Class AA minor league baseball. The IceGators played in the Cajundome for 10 years, drawing an average crowd of more than 9,000 fans in its first four years. Its parent teams were the Houston Aeros and Los Angeles Ice Dogs.
The team never won an ECHL championship but made it to the playoffs virtually every year.
From 2009-2016, the IceGators played as a lower version in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
