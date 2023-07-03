It was March 14, 1986. It’s a sports night that won’t likely ever be duplicated in Lafayette ever again.
It began on the high school front. For the first time ever, four Lafayette high schools qualified for the state boys basketball tournament — and it hasn’t happened since.
St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette High and Holy Rosary all advanced to the Top 24 in Baton Rouge with state quarterfinal wins that night.
Of the four, only the Cougars were able to bring home the state title that season with a 60-51 win over Grant. In the state semifinals, Teurlings lost to Mamou, Lafayette High was upended by DeLaSalle and Sibley defeated Holy Rosary in double overtime.
But that wasn’t the end of this story. Also that night, the Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team knocked off the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns 7-5 in Austin, behind the pitching of future Major Leaguer Xavier Hernandez.