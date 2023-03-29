Once about every other month at Johnson’s Boucaniere, there’s an event that asks attendees to not talk. This event is about listening.
The downtown Lafayette eatery began last year hosting Les Contes de Galerie, which translated is Stories On the Porch, that features musicians talking about their music, favorite childhood meals and anything else that comes up. Past guests have been Andrew Duhon, Louis Michaud, Sweet Cecilia, Michael Doucet and others.
What started out just over a year ago as an idea based on co-owner Greg Walls’ appreciation of VH1’s Storytellers series has turned into a bi-monthly ticketed event. The next one is April 22 and will feature Steve Riley & The Riley Family Band.
“It’s just a cool event,” Walls said. “As hard as it is to do, we enjoy it immensely. I think the audience enjoys it. It’s a way to really focus on and put the spotlight on the artist.”
Walls and his wife, and Lori Johnson Walls, have operated Johnson’s Boucaniere, 1111 St. John St., for years, but the history of the place goes back even further. The restaurant's history dates back to Johnson's Grocery in Eunice, which was opened in 1937 by her grandfather, Arneastor Johnson, while his children Wallace, Marie, Harrison, Joe, Stephen and Matthew Johnson all had a hand in running the store until it closed in 2005.
Lori Johnson Walls, Wallace's daughter, decided to develop the property in 2008 and bring back the prairie-style smoking to the restaurant in Lafayette. Wallace Johnson, who will turn 95 in July, is still active at the restaurant and can usually be found there from Wednesdays through Saturdays, Walls said.
The eatery still uses recipes and techniques from when it first opened and has received its share of press along the way. It’s one of the featured stops along the Cajun Boudin Trail. It’s also been featured on the Travel Channel and other television programs, and last year it was tabbed by Food Network as the best barbecue joint in Louisiana as part of the network’s 50 States of Barbecue feature.
It’s open Wednesdays to Sundays and also offers breakfast, gumbo, jambalaya and even a smoked meat salad.
