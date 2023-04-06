Brothers Alcide and Marc Judice built a burger joint outside of the Lafayette city limits with the help of their family soon after returning home after serving in World War II. Because the brothers both worked day jobs at the time, most of the construction happened under the glow of flashlights after the sun had set.
They opened Judice Inn on April 5, 1947, in its present location at 3134 Johnston St.
The brothers and their wives worked long hours to ensure their food and service were top notch. Word quickly spread about the "best hamburgers in town." Despite its then-desolate location, the restaurant attracted professionals, laborers and college students who agreed “the drive was well worth the trip.”
The no-frills, old-fashioned burger joint remains a beloved Lafayette institution today. Second-generation owner Gerald Judice prides himself on continuing the family tradition, which includes serving the same classic burgers with chips instead of fries.
