One of the longest serving ambassadors in U.S. history was born in Lafayette.
U.S. Ambassador Jefferson Caffery was born in Lafayette in 1886. His father, Charles D. Caffery, was mayor of Lafayette from 1897 to 1903.
Jefferson Caffery was among the first students enrolled at Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and also studied law at Tulane University.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
Caffery entered the foreign service in 1911 and led a distinguished 44-year career, serving on five continents in countries including Tokyo, Cuba, Brazil, France and Egypt.
He was first named to an ambassadorship in 1926 under President Calvin Coolidge, and went on to serve as an ambassador under four more presidents.
He survived an assassination attempt in 1934 in Cuba, helped negotiate first Brazilian neutrality and then Brazilian support of the Allies in World War II, oversaw the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in France after the end of Nazi Germany’s occupation, and served as intermediary between the Egyptian and British governments in negotiations for Britain’s departure from the Suez Canal zone, per the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
According to his obituary in The New York Times, Caffery was the only diplomat of any delegation to serve at peace conferences after both World War I and World War II.
In 1955, Caffery retired from diplomatic life, ending his career as the longest-serving chief of mission in U.S. diplomatic history, according to the Times’ obituary.
Over his life he was recognized by universities, foreign governments and religious bodies, receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor from the French government and the Cordon of the Republic from the Egyptian government, among other awards.
Caffery and his wife, Gertrude McCarthy Caffery, lived in Rome for most of their remaining years. A convert to Catholicism, the former ambassador served as honorary private chamberlain to Popes Pius XII, Pope John XXIII, and Paul VI during his time in Rome.
Caffery maintained a lifelong relationship with UL Lafayette. The ambassador and his wife established the Jefferson Caffery Research Award for “outstanding scholarly research using primary source materials” from the university’s special collections, and in 1971 he was granted an honorary degree, per UL Lafayette.
His extensive archive, including speeches, newspaper clippings, correspondence, unpublished memoirs and other career mementoes, is housed at the university.
Caffery died in 1974 at 87 years old. He and his wife are buried at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.
In 1977, local officials voted to rename New Flanders Road as Ambassador Caffery Parkway, in the late ambassador’s honor.