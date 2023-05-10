Lafayette Parish’s melting pot of cultures has given us red beans and rice, zydeco, a tradition of close-knit self sufficiency, and a diverse language milieu. It goes well beyond the best-known Cajun and Creole influences — all working together to give Acadiana its deep-rooted reputation for hospitality and openness, with residents who love to welcome in guests and pass a good time.
According to Dr. Jeffery Darensbourg, Fellow of the Center for Louisiana Studies at UL Lafayette, many of our most beloved cultural institutions like red beans, corn bread, zydeco, and inviting strangers over for dinner are Native American practices that have blended into our broader folkways. Darensbourg is a member of the Atakapa-Ishak Nation of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, and he wants people to know that “we’re still around. We hope you enjoy eating our food!”
The Acadiana Center for the Arts on Tuesday hosted Ensemble on est Lafayette: Stories of the Communities of Lafayette Parish. Acadian, Creole, Black, Spanish, Lebanese, Jewish, and Native speakers all shared personal stories that highlight our shared history, emphasizing how these histories intersect and sometimes conflict — eventually producing the rich cultural mix that we know today.
The event took place as part of Lafayette Parish’s Bicentennial celebration, but a few speakers noted that their communities had arrived and settled parts of south-central Louisiana well before the parish’s founding in 1823. The Atakapa-Ishak and the Coco Tribe of Canecci Tinne have been in the region for thousands of years, while the 18th century saw the arrival of French-speaking Acadians, people of West African descent, Spanish-speaking settlers, and others who would form the core of the Cajun and Creole populations that live here.
Jewish and Lebanese immigrants also made their way over, frequently via New Orleans — eventually producing an outsized cultural impact from a relatively small group of original settlers. Judge Doug Saloom spoke about the many businesses that his ancestors founded after they arrived from Lebanon in the 1890s. “My family came to Lafayette with very little,” he said. “This community adopted us and all of my ancestors, and we continue to spend a lot of time thanking this community for having us.”
Zachary Stein, Head of Special Collections at the UL Lafayette Library, noted several well-known names from Lafayette’s Jewish history, such as Maurice Heymann, Henri Bendel, and Benjamin Falk, who opened the first opera house in Lafayette.
“Despite being small and tight-knight they were still able to make their mark on this region,” said Stein, speaking of the impact that Jewish residents made on Lafayette’s business and charitable community.
Tight-knit communities were a theme throughout the evening. Rev. Sylvia Cluse, representing her Creole culture, spoke about growing up in Freetown-Port Rico and at the border of E. Simcoe and Pinhook, where a tradition of entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency thrived. Her father owned a dry clean shop on Simcoe, and many other families owned clubs, hotels, and barber shops.
“I had a wonderful time being a kid in a Creole family,” said Cluse — although she and Patricia Colbert-Cormier, representing Lafayette’s Black community, also shared about the racial divisions that impacted their lives during the Jim Crow era.
“Diversity is not a modern buzzword, it’s the story,” said panel moderator Jay Steiner. “It’s how we got here, and it’s the only way we keep moving forward.”
Ensemble on est Lafayette means “together we are Lafayette,” and Dr. Barry Ancelet, Cajun folklorist, shared an apt analogy when he said that all of the representative cultures were like a gumbo — “and it’s better to eat the gumbo rather than examine the onions.”
Full Ensemble on est Lafayette Panel:
• Dr. Barry Ancelet, representing the Acadian community
• Rev. Sylvia Cluse, representing the Creole community
• Patricia Colbert-Cormier, representing the Black community
• Dr. Jeffery Darensbourg, representing the Atakapa-Ishak community
• Wade Falcon, representing the Spanish community
• Chief Kugr Goodbear, representing the Coco Tribe of Canecci Tinne community
• Judge Doug Saloom, representing the Lebanese community
• Zachary Stein, representing the Jewish community