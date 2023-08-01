Jean Jacques Alexandre Alfred Mouton was born on his family's sugar plantation in Opelousas on Feb. 10, 1829.
He was born into a prestigious family. His grandfather was Jean Mouton, an Acadian who was one of the first settlers of Vermilionville, the community that would become Lafayette. His father was Alexander Mouton, who served as a U.S. Senator and governor of Louisiana.
Alfred Mouton was educated at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau before he was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was an average student but graduated in 1850.
He served as an officer in the army a few years before resigning and returning to Louisiana, where he married, became a father and ran the family's sugar plantation in Vermilionville. Alfred Mouton, like his father, owned slaves.
While serving on the Lafayette police jury, Alfred Mouton was said to have overseen an expansion of the Code Noir, laws meant to regulate slaves and curtail the rights of free people of color.
He and his father, according to reports, trained vigilante groups in the Lafayette area that targeted free blacks, poor whites and anyone who challenged the status quo of white superiority, Carl Brasseaux wrote in "Acadian to Cajun: Transformation of a People." The vigilante committees, he wrote, committed atrocious acts like lynchings.
When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Mouton organized a group of Confederate volunteers that would soon be incorporated into the 18th Louisiana Infantry Regiment with Mouton serving as a colonel.
The regiment fought in the Battle of Shiloh, Tenn., in April 1862, where Mouton was seriously injured. He was taken to New Orleans with damage to an eye and was sent home to recuperate.
He rejoined his troops in October 1862 headquartered in Thibodaux. In the spring of 1864, Mouton and his regiment were just outside of Mansfield in north Louisiana when, during battle, Mouton was shot and killed. He was 35 years old.
Alfred Mouton was buried at Mansfield and a few years later, his body was moved to Lafayette and reburied.
In the 1920s, the United Daughters of the Confederacy paid for a statue of Mouton in his Confederate uniform and donated it to the city during the Jim Crow era of Black suppression. It was erected on city-owned property in front of the former city hall, later to become the international center in downtown Lafayette.
Efforts to remove the statue failed several times until, in 2021, individuals and groups successfully persuaded city leaders to take it down at a time when other cities were doing the same. In July of 2021, it was removed and housed secretly until it was later erected at Camp Moore Museum and Cemetery in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Kentwood.
Camp Moore was established in 1861 and was one of the largest Confederate induction centers and training camps in Louisiana, according to the museum website.