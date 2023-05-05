Before Lafayette's Mondo Duplantis began breaking world records and winning Olympic medals for pole vaulting, Hollis Conway took home a couple of Olympic medals of his own for the high jump.
Conway was a track and field standout at then-University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Today, he's director of the Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture department at Lafayette Consolidated Government.
In 1988, he captured the silver medal in the high jump at the Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, and he won the bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.
He took first at the Goodwill Games in Seattle, Washington, in 1990. The following year he placed first at the World Indoor Championships in Seville, Spain, and Universiade at Sheffield, U.K.
Conway was the No. 1-ranked high jumper from 1988-1994, still holds the American indoor record in the high jump at 7-10 1/2 and in 1989 set the NCAA outdoor and indoor records.
He won ten USA championship high jump titles before retiring from competition in 2000.