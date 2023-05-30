Lafayette Hardware store, which sits in downtown, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in February 1991.
The two-story 10,000 square-foot structure was built in about 1880 and several businesses operated within it including R.B. Hopkins Pharmacy, Levy Brothers General Merchandise, a plumber and a local telephone exchange. From 1915 to the mid-1980s the Lafayette Hardware company operated out of the building.
The Vermilion Street building still retains its original pressed metal ornamentation and shop front, according to the Preservation Alliance of Lafayette. Ornamental facades were historically associated with successful business ventures an were used for commercial building to compete with one another for esteem.
The building was bought in April 2022 by the Acadiana Center for the Arts, which intends to transform the building into a Louisiana music museum and dance hall.