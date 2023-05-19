After the Louisiana Legislature carved Lafayette Parish from the western portion of Saint Martin Parish in 1823, there was a debate over where to build the Lafayette Parish courthouse.
There was already a jail near the Pinhook outpost settlement, and brothers John and William Reeves, who owned land adjacent to the outpost, donated land on the river for the purposes of erecting the necessary parish courthouse.
However, Jean Mouton, who had developed Vermilionville, had recently donated land for a Catholic church away from the river to avoid flooding. He convinced the Legislature to hold an election to choose between the Reeves’ plot and Mouton’s plot for the courthouse location.
Mouton won the election, and on Sept. 20, 1824, Jean Mouton donated the land where the Lafayette Parish Courthouse is currently located. The Parish maintained the jail at the river until 1827 when it was moved to the Main Street location.