Those who were around Lafayette in the early 1980s may recall watching one of the city's iconic structures going up.
On Nov. 10, 1985, years of planning and construction were celebrated with the opening of the Cajundome. The next day, the new arena hosted country music legend Kenny Rogers in the first concert to be held at the Cajundome.
Van Halen, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Aerosmith, Garth Brooks, Def Leopard, Billy Joel, Prince, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and Cher are just some who would follow.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, leaders in the city of Lafayette wanted a convention center while leaders at what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana were looking for an athletic facility to replace Blackham Coliseum, which had been built in the 1940s for men's basketball games.
The city and university entered into an agreement in September 1979 to build the arena on former dairy farm property owned by the university next to Cajun Field.
Under the agreement, the university would provide 75% of the $58.8 million construction costs and the city would contribute 25%. The low bid for construction was reportedly $8.6 million higher than estimated, so the state and city contributed additional money to make the arena happen.
The city put up another $1.1 million for equipment. Lafayette architect Neil Nehrbass designed the arena. Construction began in late 1981.
Nehrbass' son, Kim, served as project manager throughout the project and recorded the building's progress in photographs. His father wasn't a photographer, the younger Nehrbass said. Instead, Neil Nehrbass memorialized the construction project in sketches he drew on-site. In one of the first, a simple sketch, he drew a piece of equipment driving a piling into the ground.
Neil Nehrbass wrote on the drawing, "Driving a concrete needle into green pasture. Tower rig. Fine sunny mild winter day. Marking and pounding. Hiss, plunk sounds over and over."
In the early years, the director of the Cajundome was hired by the mayor of Lafayette and was considered a department head. In September of 1987, the two entities signed an intergovernmental agreement creating a five-person commission to oversee operations.
The city appointed three and the university appointed two to the commission, which hires a director to operate the facility. The city was obligated to contribute $500,000 annually for operations.
Greg Davis became director in 1993, serving 33 years until retiring in 2018 to save jobs and cuts due to an $800,000 deficit caused in part by a downturn in the economy and competition for concerts from casinos.
He was replaced by Pam DeVille, who worked for many years at the Cajundome and is responsible for bringing many of the big-name entertainers to Lafayette, including five Garth Brooks concerts spanning two weekends in June and July 2017.
The Cajundome has also hosted a prayer service featuring Mother Teresa in 1986, the former Louisiana IceGators hockey team which set attendance records in "the Frozen Swamp," and, of course, university men’s basketball games starting in November 1985. Thousands of university and high school students attended commencement ceremonies in the Cajundome, too, over the years.
In 2005, the Cajundome offered temporary shelter to some 17,000 people who fled their homes or were rescued from flood waters from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
The city continues to supplement the Cajundome's operations, contributing as much as $500,000 a year.