Born in 1946, Wilfred Pierre grew up in Lafayette, the son of a barber. He would become the first Black man elected to the Lafayette City Council and later was elected to the state House of Representatives.
Pierre, now 77 years old, grew up aware of disparities in the community, perhaps because he saw his father advocating for change on behalf of his clients.
In high school, Pierre was elected president of his freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes.
In the 1960s, he attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette then became executive director of a local community organization that addressed problems in the Black community, like the lack of street lighting, he said in a May 16, 2007, interview Louisiana Digital Media Archives.
Working in that role, he took it upon himself to become a spokesman for the underserved community.
Pierre said he worked behind the scenes to get people elected to local offices, including the Lafayette Parish School Board, Police Jury and City Council.
In the 2007 interview, Pierre said he never wanted to enter politics and at one time considered it distasteful. Eventually, community leaders would turn to Pierre to fill a new Black-majority seat on the City Council where he served from 1976-1990.
At a May reunion of local officials for the bicentennial celebration of Lafayette Parish, Pierre said he considers as his biggest accomplishment while on the City Council the construction of the University Avenue underpass in north Lafayette.
On the state level, new legislative districts were drawn and, in 1992, Pierre was elected to the new majority-Black House District 44 seat at a time, he said, when there were no Blacks representing Lafayette in the legislature.
Pierre was re-elected unopposed several times and represented the people of Lafayette’s Northside for 16 years, until term limits forced him and other legislators out of office.