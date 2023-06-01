The Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise facility stands out on Cajundome Boulevard, marked by a giant, egg-shaped glass appendage that rises more than two stories on the side of the building.
At night, it glows.
LITE — known most for its high-end, 3-D visualization capabilities — has been lauded as a symbol of Lafayette’s commitment to the technology sector since it was established by a legislative act in 2006.
In January of 2018, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette absorbed the management and operations of the LITE business. It's vision is to create a space to collaborate with innovative thought-leaders.
Read more: UL honors faculty researchers, mentors, innovators who sparked R1 designation