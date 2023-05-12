The first group of Lafayette firefighters, according to the Lafayette Fire Department's online history, was organized in 1897 by Charles Debaillon, who was the 1900 commissioned census taker, along with assistance from Judge William Campbell.
The firefighting crew consisted of 25 volunteers and came to be called the "Hobo Volunteer Fire Company."
Lafayette voters had approved a 5-mill property tax the prior year to develop an electric light system and waterworks plant, the history states. Passage of the tax greatly assisted with formation of the firefighting group.
By 2020, the Lafayette Fire Department had grown to include about 285 employees and five divisions, with 13 stations that respond to fires and other emergencies. The Central Fire Station in downtown Lafayette houses the administration, communications and investigations divisions.
The Lafayette Fire Department protects more than 135,000 citizens over 54 square miles and has a Class 2 fire rating.
The department has two teams dedicated to specialize services, the rescue team and hazardous material team.