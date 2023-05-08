Her name was Gloria Adams Toone. Only 30 years old, she was found stabbed to death inside a guestroom in what was the New Deal hotel in downtown Lafayette in 1966.
It was a story that drew headlines in the state’s major newspapers at the time and remains one of Lafayette’s most notable crimes.
Initial reports indicate the suspect in the case, Jerry Wayne Loftin of New Iberia, checked into a room on the second floor of the hotel at 313 ½ Jefferson St. just after midnight on March 26, 1966. The manager then saw Loftin trying to erase his name from the hotel register just before 2 a.m.
The manager tried to approach Loftin, who ran out the back entrance before jumping into a car and driving away. He then went to the room Loftin was in and found Toone “lying on the bed, slashed and gasping for breath.” She later died.
Reports back then, which was during the height of the Vietnam War, referenced the suspect’s rank in the U.S. Army and noted he was scheduled to be shipped out to Vietnam only two weeks later. Toone was identified as an unemployed barmaid who was married at the time and lived near Lafayette High School.
Loftin was later indicted, and the district attorney at the time, Bertrand DeBlanc, had indicated he would seek the death penalty.
But he was acquitted when the case went to trial later that year. His attorneys insisted the evidence was circumstantial and challenged the efficiency of the investigation, reports indicate.
Recent reports incorrectly indicate the murder happened in what is now the Gordon Hotel. That building, which is one of downtown’s oldest buildings, opened in 1904 when construction was hurried to house the State Teachers Association convention that was held in Lafayette.
What became of the New Deal Hotel is unclear. No land records exist associated with it. It’s believed to be the current space of The Current and Miss Reba’s Green House.