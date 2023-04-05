LAGCOE began in Lafayette in 1953 as a small business expo in the parking lot of the Petroleum Club of Lafayette and grew to become a world-renowned organization known for fostering innovation and serving as a catalyst for networking and education in the energy industry. The acronym, still used today, comes from the original name of the nonprofit energy industry organization — Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition.
The first unofficial LAGCOE was held in the parking lot of the organization's office building in Lafayette's Oil Center. The first official exposition, in 1955, welcomed about 130 exhibiting companies from 10 states, including Texas, California and New York.
For many years, LAGCOE was held in Blackham Coliseum before moving to its Current home, the Cajundome & Convention Center, in 1995.
In 2019, LAGCOE relocated to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, before returning to Lafayette in 2022 with a three-day trade show.
LAGCOE Looey is an honorary title given each show year to an outstanding person in the South Louisiana oil industry. The LAGCOE Looey title holder's responsibilities include greeting guests during the exposition and being an ambassador for LAGCOE during the two years for which the title is held.
Read more:
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying