The Lafayette Consolidated Government administrative building at the corner of University Avenue and St. Landry Street has a unique feature in it: an escalator.
It's a holdover from the building's previous use as a standalone Sears store.
The property originally was part of a plantation owned by Charles Mouton, son of Lafayette founder Jean Mouton. It later was the site of a home that later served as a Carmelite monastery which was torn down and replaced by a one-story Sears store in March 1957.
A second story was added to the store around 1966, when the escalator was installed. An ad Sears ran in the Lafayette Daily Advertiser July 13, 1966, boasted it was the first "moving stairway" in the city of Lafayette.
The original Sears store included year-round air conditioning and a service station for vehicles that later was transformed into a drive-through utility payment area by the city, according to an Historic American Buildings Survey description prepared by Taylor Rock, federal programs officer, city of Lafayette, Aug. 28, 1981.
Locals say they can still smell the popcorn stirring fond memories of the store that boasted an exceptional candy counter with a favorite treat, malted milk balls. It's where many youngsters visited Santa Claus at Christmas and bought new clothes for the start of the school year.
Sears relocated to the Acadiana Mall, which opened in March 1979.
The city of Lafayette entered an agreement to buy the property and building on Aug. 11, 1977, and the sale took place on June 6, 1979, at a cost of $2.7 million, according to the historic survey. The city spent $2.6 million on renovations and the building was dedicated on March 30, 1980.