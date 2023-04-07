The Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians bring their brightly colored costumes to life with a painted wire mask, square mortarboard-style hat, vibrant feathers and embroidery.
The Mardi Gras Indian culture finds its roots in the late 19th Century when Black Louisianas wanted to honor Native Americans who helped them escape from slavery. When Black people were not allowed to participate in traditional Mardi Gras celebration, they created their own evolving that tradition of honoring the Indigenous people who helped them.
The Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians’ costumes are often made from simpler, more affordable materials like tissue paper and hot glue, stones and beads, contrasting New Orleans-style Mardi Gras Indians costumes that are typically made from finer materials and are stitched.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
Each costume takes hundreds of hours to complete and is typically worn for a year before being retired or recycled for a new costume.
The costumes are not only shown off during Mardi Gras but also on other occasions such as the African American parade.