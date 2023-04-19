The Old Spanish Trail was constructed between 1919 and 1929 as a transcontinental highway from St. Augustine, Florida, to San Diego, California, that roughly followed the path of today’s U.S. 90.
When the idea was first conceived in 1915 by bicyclists and community activists, the highway was going to follow the El Camino Real — an actual old Spanish trail — from St. Augustine to New Orleans. As interest in the new highway spread west, the name still seemed fitting.
Newer highways and interstates have been constructed over much of the original Old Spanish Trail, but south Louisiana still has long stretches of the original route that remain largely intact. In Lafayette Parish, the Old Spanish Trail exists today as U.S. 90 and La. 182.
A Louisiana edition of the Old Spanish Trail "travelog" from the mid-1920s provides insight into the history Acadiana communities.
Lafayette's population was just 7,855 at the time, and the city was known for its “progressive development” and “a fine college.” Cotton, rice, sugar and corn were the principal crops.
Broussard’s population was just 602 at the time, and the community was known for having one of the largest sugar mills in the state.
Today, there are replicas of the original Old Spanish Trail signs along La. 182 (Main Street) in Broussard to pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the highway’s construction.