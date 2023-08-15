North of Interstate 10 in Lafayette sits Acadiana Park, home to the Nature Station that has been educating Acadiana residents and visitors about the environment for nearly 50 years.
Acadiana Park and Nature Station are owned and operated by Lafayette Consolidated Government. The original 43 acres were purchased by LCG in 1967 with the remaining 107 acres being acquired over several years through grants.
The 150-acre facility sits at the junction of the Mississippi River floodplain and Gulf Coastal tallgrass prairie. The prairie is about 50 feet above the floodplain, the two separated by a wide, bluff-like shelf that creates a hilly terrain.
The park supports three major habitat types – a bottomland hardwood forest on the Mississippi River floodplain, a transitional oak-hickory forest on the escarpment, and the remnants of what once was a tallgrass prairie on the prairie terrace, according to the park’s website. The different habitats support a diverse ecological range of flora and animal life, including more than 150 different bird species.
François Coulee, also known as the Dan Debaillon Coulee, is the main body of water in the park. In the spring, it contains bass, bluegill and channel catfish. In the fall, the aquatic plant duckweed becomes present and the coulee then supports other fish like bowfin and spotted gar.
A large portion of the land is left unaltered to provide a wooded environment and preserve the natural landscape. There are about six miles of hiking trails open for visitors.
The environmental program at Acadiana Park began in 1974 as an offshoot of the Lafayette Science Museum. Because of the demand for programs, the Nature Station was built in 1978. The fourth-grade environmental program was designed to welcome every fourth grader in Lafayette Parish to the park where they participated in hikes, animal programs, discovery box programs and other educational activities.
In the decades since it opened, staff have hosted field trips, workshops, nature trail tours and other educational programs for children and adults at Acadiana Park.