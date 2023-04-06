Earl J. “Nickey” Picard served as Lafayette city marshal for 30 years.
Picard became a Louisiana State Police trooper in 1953 before being elected as Lafayette’s 10th marshal in 1984. Picard served five consecutive six-year terms.
Under his leadership, the marshal’s office doubled its number of armed deputies and he ensured they received the same training as other law enforcement officers in Lafyette. He is the recipient of the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy Distinguished Founder award.
Picard also is a published poet.
Read more:
Yvette Girouard: From brother's bat girl to one of the most successful softball coaches ever
A half-century later, Vietnamese part of workforce, cultural fabric of Lafayette area
This Lafayette neighborhood is named after a New York fashion icon