For more than 50 years orphaned girls and boys were cared for at St. Mary's Orphanage in Lafayette.
Bishop Jules Jeanmard of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette is credited with making the orphanage a reality, opening in 1923 or 1924 within walking distance of St. John the Evangelist Cathedral and the bishop's home.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
According to a June 2018 article celebrating the centennial of the diocese, the orphanage was run by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word, but Jeanmard remained active in it.
"Bishop Jeanmard was a true father figure to the boys and girls who lived there," the story states. "Every afternoon he would walk over to the home for games of baseball and recreation with the children."
At one time, three buildings comprised the St. Mary's Orphanage complex on West St. Mary Boulevard near the former Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
The orphanage closed in 1975 having aided more than 1,000 children, according to the Diocese.
In 1986, the two main buildings were demolished, according to the Preservation Alliance of Lafayette.
The demolition of the historic buildings created a community outcry, prompting the creation of the city’s first historic preservation ordinance in 1988.
The Preservation Alliance of Lafayette, a nonprofit organization, also was created in response to the demolition.
The one remaining building can be seen today at 605 W. St. Mary Boulevard. Built in the Spanish Revival style, it was listed in 1996 on the National Register of Historic Places.
A remnant from one of the demolished orphanage buildings, its cupola, is used as a bandstand in Parc Lafayette on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, according to Denise Lanclos with the Preservation Alliance.