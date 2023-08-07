Our Lady of Lourdes was founded in 1949, but traces its roots to 1911, when Mother Marie de Bethanie Crowley of Our Lady and five Franciscan Missionaries made a voyage to America to further their order's mission of serving the sick and needy. The missionaries founded St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Louisiana in 1913, then founded Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge in 1923.
Our Lady of Lourdes was founded largely through the efforts of Monsignor A.F. Isenberg, who was a priest from the Diocese of Lafayette. After being injured in a car accident in 1945, he received care at Our Lady of the Lake - and he subsequently persuaded the Franciscan Missionaries to continue their ministry by opening a hospital in Lafayette.
Lourdes opened its doors on August 1, 1949 as a 50-bed hospital.
In 2019, Lourdes acquired Women's and Children's Hospital from HCA Healthcare.
In 2011, as the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady celebrated the 100th year of their mission in North America, Lourdes opened its new campus, moving from W. Saint Mary Boulevard to Ambassador Caffery Boulevard.