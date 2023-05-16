Nearly 40 former Lafayette City Council, Parish Council and City-Parish Council members, along with former mayor-presidents and chief administrative officers were honored Tuesday as part of the parish's bicentennial celebration.
"I'm standing on the shoulders of many" who served before, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said, recognizing former mayor-president Joey Durel, who was present, along with former mayor Dud Lastrapes and former mayor-president Joel Robideaux, who were unable to attend.
Parish Council and City Council Chairmen Josh Carlson and Glenn Lazard thanked previous council members who served in Lafayette government.
"I salute each of you for your selfless sacrifice and service," Lazard said.
The reunion of local leaders was a joyful one, with lots of photographs and memories.
Thomas Guilbeau served on the Lafayette City Council from 1972-76, the first City Council that followed a trustee form of government, Dee Stanley, former city clerk and city-parish CAO, said. The late Kenny Bowen was mayor. There was no parish council at that time.
"No one had held public office before," Guilbeau recalled.
One of the council's biggest achievements, he said, was stopping Bowen from selling the city-owned Lafayette Utilities System to Slemco.
Wilfred Pierre, a former state representative, started his public service on the Lafayette City Council. Getting the North University Avenue underpass built was the biggest accomplishment he recalled from his service on the city council.
"People had to wait 45 minutes to an hour for the train to pass" before the underpass was built, Pierre said.
For more about the parish's bicentennial celebration, visit lafayette1823.org.