Pinhook Road is a well-traveled route in Lafayette that originates at Evangeline Thruway, passes by the Oil Center and crosses the Vermilion River, one of only a handful of bridges across the river in the city.
Many streets in Lafayette are named after civic leaders or historic figures like Ambassador Caffery or Rue Louis XIV. But how did Pinhook Road get its name?
The most-cited origin lies with the indigenous people of the area.
Before there was a Vermilionville (the name was later changed to Lafayette) there was a trading outpost along the Vermilion River near the current site of the Pinhook bridge. For hundreds of years, the indigenous people called the area Pinsahuk (pins' a hook), according to the Downtown Lafayette website. Pinsahuk means linden or basswood tree.
The Lafayette Parish Historic Register reports Pinsahuk is a Choctaw word for the linden tree, which supposedly was widely used by indigenous people "for its medicinal and fragrant qualities and was understood to have grown in uncharacteristically large quantities along the bayou near what is now the Pinhook bridge."
There's another story out there about the name's origin. It's a bit outlandish, but who knows? That story goes that a man who lived next to property that houses Café Vermilion would bend a pin or needle into a hook, attached a piece of corn and lure chickens away. Thus the name Pinhook.