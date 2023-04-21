Francois Poupart left his native France following a brief stint in the military for a job as a pastry chef in Lafayette in 1965. He brought his wife, Louise, with him.
Poupart, who as a teenager attended the French apprenticeship guild Compagnon Du Devoir, discovered quickly that the language barrier was hardly a barrier at all. It was actually appreciated.
Poupart grew to love the Lafayette region and five years later opened Poupart’s Bakery.
The bakery remains popular 60 years later under the direction of his son and master baker Patrick Poupart, who actually grew up at the bakery since the family lived upstairs.
Today, located at 1902 W. Pinhook, it’s the only authentic French bakery in Acadiana nd is particularly popular during Mardi Gras season when its rolls out its popular king cakes. The bakery offers fresh breads, sweet treats, French pastries, cookies, doberge cakes, fruit tarts and other items.
April Courville described the bakery this way in a piece on lafayettetravel.com: “Walking into Poupart’s Bakery on a Saturday morning is like walking into une boulangerie in Paris.”
The bakery has always been at the corner of Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom roads, Patrick said during a conversation on a local podcast. He was raised in the upstairs part of the bakery and now heads up the operation that employs 23 and includes his son, Andre.
Francois Poupart, now 88, still comes in to help.
Its doberge cake, he said, remains a popular item, and the bakery also makes bread deliveries in Lafayette and Baton Rouge which require a 24-hour workday each time.
About 15 years ago the bakery began offering lunches, and now it does a lot of catering business, Patrick said.
King cakes get sold year-round. One company from Chicago with no ties to Lafayette made an order for 2,000 king cakes as a way “to do something different for their employees,” he said.
“Last year was our best year ever, and this year is on point to better than that,” he said.
