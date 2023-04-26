Ray P. Authement served as president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for 34 years.
Authement began working at UL in 1957 teaching mathematics. He later become academic vice president of the university before rising to the top position at UL, when he was unanimously chosen as its fifth president in 1973. He remained at the helm through 2008.
Under Authement’s leadership, UL became a major economic force in Acadiana, earning a national reputation in the fields of computer science, engineering, nursing and Francophone studies. He also pushed to increase Acadiana’s economy by creating 17 research centers and opened University Research Park, all of which helped existing companies improve operations and fostered the growth of new businesses.
Awards, scholarships and colleges within the university have been named in his honor.
Authement died in April 2020 at the age of 91.