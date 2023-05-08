The Roy House at 1204 Johnston St. is an historic house and the oldest building on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Built in 1901 by J. Arthur Roy and designed by Arthur Van Dyke, the house is a two-story frame in Queen Anne and Stick-Eastlake style, on the northwest corner of Johnston Street and University Avenue. It has a two-story front gallery and a single story side gallery featuring Eastlake columns.
The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 14, 1984, the only UL building on the National Register of Historic Places.
The house was home to Roy and his family, which included his wife Cornelia, the daughter of William B. Bailey, Lafayette’s first mayor, and the couple’s eight children. Among the children was J. Maxime Roy, who was Lafayette mayor from 1936-44.
A renovation envisioned in 2020 was recently completed on the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure.
Adam Purser of Opelousas, project manager for contractor JB Mouton Builders, said the house was “in surprisingly good shape” when work started in February. He expected more problems to arise — the house had been largely neglected for decades — but he said there was minimal termite and water damage, although there were several layers of paint to negotiate.
The house will soon be the new home for the Center for Louisiana Studies.