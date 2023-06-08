Home to various merchants over the past 175 years, the Sans Souci building is thought to be the oldest commercial building in Lafayette’s downtown area.
It was built in 1847 by Richard Chargois, a business leader in Lafayette, and remained in the Chargois family until 1940.
When it was constructed, the building was considered to be on the outskirts of town and operated as the Lafayette Inn. It later served as Lafayette’s first post office and housed its first newspaper. It also was home to a restaurant, carpenter’s store, grocery market, tinsmith shop, cobbler and newspaper.
The building was bought by Frederick Nehbrass in 1940. She saved the building from demolition and turned it first into an antique store and then into the Sans Souci bookstore. The bookstore suffered as businesses left downtown Lafayette from the 1970s to 1980s.
The building was restored and turned into the Sans Souci Fine Arts Gallery in 2001. The gallery remained in the building until 2023.
The Sans Souci building, which was designated as a history place in March 2003, is now vacant while it undergoes repairs.