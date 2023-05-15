South Louisiana Community College was established in Lafayette in 1997 to provide academic and vocational training.
In 2012, SLCC merged with the Acadiana Technical Colleges, thereby making SLCC a comprehensive community college with campuses in eight parishes. It is one of the largest community colleges in Louisiana with more than 7,000 students enrolled.
There are three buildings on the main Lafayette campus off Bertrand Drive. The Devalcourt Building has three floors of classrooms that focus on general studies. The Ardoin Building, named after Ted Ardoin, houses the welding department and other technical training programs, along with the financial aid office.
In 2016, a new three-story Health and Sciences building was built. This contains the Nursing Program, as well as the administrative offices.
Also housed in the Devalcourt Building is Early College Academy, one of Lafayette Parish's schools of choice. The only school of its kind in the state, it allows high school students a chance to graduate with a high school diploma as well as a two-year associate degree in the field of their choice.