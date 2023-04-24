The historic St. John Cathedral has loomed over downtown Lafayette since 1821, though not always in the red brick form it can be viewed in today.
In the early 19th Century, when Lafayette was still Vermilionville, the population grew to about 4,000 people, most of whom were French Catholics. In March 1821, Jean Mouton donated about 5.5 acres for a small chapel, which was named St. Jean du Vermilion and consecrated in December of that year.
Since the first chapel was built, there have been several other church structures. A church was built in the 1850s but was significantly damaged during the Civil War and during a tropical storm in 1871. The church underwent an extensive remodel with electric lights, stained glass windows and a marble altar in the 1880s and a 3,000-pound church bell was donated in 1881.
The current structure was built in 1916 and was elevated to the status of cathedral in 1918 when the Diocese of Lafayette was created. Its final beautification took place in the 1930s with wainscotting and the donation of a marble altar. Other renovations have been completed over the years to the church and adjoining cemetery.
The cathedral is home to five historic landmarks: a 500-year-old Cathedral Oak; the Cathedral Cemetery, 1832; The Cathedral Carmel School, 1846; the church, 1916; and the L’Eveche residence, 1921.
Today, more than 2,800 families call St. John Cathedral their spiritual home.
