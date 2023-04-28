At one time, Lafayette was home to a sugar refinery and sawmill.
According to the Lafayette Memories Facebook page, The Daily Advertiser reported in November 1920 that the the Lafayette Sugar Refinery and Baldwin Lumber Company sawmill located on Bayou Vermilion where a "large force of men has been engaged in getting everything in readiness at the refinery, making necessary repairs to the mill proper, sheds, tracks, derricks, etc., and cane is being received and it is expected that the grinding season will begin within the next few days."
The sawmill, the article stated, is equipped with the latest and most modern machinery and will be in a position to repair any kind of machinery the public requests. The plant was expected to open, a manger said, by April 20, 1920.
According to David Barry, who administers the Facebook page and credits photo files compiled by Craig Zimmerman, the Lafayette Sugar Refinery was built in 1896 and was located near the Pinhook Road railroad crossing.
The sugar refinery, he wrote, burned in 1923 and was not rebuilt.