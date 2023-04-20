Wilma Landry’s world has largely revolved around the five square miles of Milton, a census-designated place in southern Lafayette Parish, at the Vermilion Parish line.
Now 90, she was born and baptized in Milton; schooled through high school there, where she met her husband; employed as a teacher in Milton; where she also raised her four children. For three months, in the 1950s, she lived in Quantico, Virginia — her husband was in the Marines then — and for many years she taught high school at Comeaux in Lafayette, returning home to the couple’s home and 3 acres in Milton at night, only a mile from where she grew up.
“I’ve been happy to live here,” she said. “I’d live my life over here, too. I didn’t accomplish that much but I’d live my live over here.”
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
Building on memories
On the occasion of her 90th birthday recently, the Rev. William Shambough, celebrating a weekday Lenten Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, referred to Landry as the community’s historian. The one-story home where she has lived since 1957 reflects her own history and the history of many of the 3,000 people who call Milton home.
One doorway in her home is built from the old lumber of Milton High, grades 1-12, before it closed in the 1960s. Milton Elementary and Milton Middle School replaced it. The wood was taken from the entryway to her classroom and might have been discarded if she hadn’t retrieved it. She watched the wrecking ball knock down the old building, and recovered some wood from the old school’s cloakroom, which is also used in her home.
Classes at old Milton High were held in a two-story brick building. Hers was the first graduating class to attend school for 12 years there.
Landry was one in a graduating class of nine in 1951. Back then, total enrollment for all grades at Milton was 95. But the tiny school enjoyed a sterling academic reputation then; Milton Elementary and Milton Middle School also maintain records of academic success.
When she graduated high school, she continued her education at the Southwest Louisiana Institute — it’s now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — earning a teaching degree in home economics.
To attend SLI, she said, she would board a private bus early in the morning, which let her out at the college. She’d return home late in the evening. Tuition then was $79 per semester, she said, and $14 in the summer. In all, she taught for the better part of 30 years — one year in Church Point, the rest at Milton High and at Comeaux High, where Milton students attended after Milton High was closed.
“I wanted to be a teacher, always,” she said.
She also developed a reputation as a cook, and catered from her home, mostly in Milton, for 30 years.
“You’ve fed a lot of people,” Shambough reminded her at her home.
An ancient place
Milton itself is an ancient place. The area was once home to the Attakapas people who lived on and near Louisiana’s southern coast. Acadian people arrived as early as the late 1700s.
By about 1820, a ferry operated to take settlers across the Vermilion River. Eloi and Darmas Broussard, descendants of Beausoleil Broussard, settled in the area and operated a store. Landry has lived her life on E. Broussard Road, which remained a gravel road for many years of her early life. She said the road was named for Eloi Broussard.
Landry was born during the Great Depression. She said her family was likely hard-pressed to make ends meet, but she did not consider her family to be poor. Her father, L.L. Bourque, worked many jobs, including as a teacher at Milton High — he never taught his daughter — and did surveying work on farms during the summers. For a while, he collected delinquent payments for the Internal Revenue Service.
He was the first Boy Scout leader in Milton and led trips to Boy Scout camp in Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Years later, one of his Boy Scouts stopped at Landry’s house with a letter, thanking her father for leading Troop 56.
Her mother graduated high school in Broussard — she was one of two graduates in her class — in 1923, Landry said. She might have been hard pressed to graduate — she was short one credit as a senior — but a young faculty member agreed to tutor her mother for the one credit so she could complete her degree. The young teacher, Landry’s father, and the high school graduate, her mother, later became a couple and married.
Landry remembered there were few children along E. Broussard while she was growing up. It was farm country, and many of the people nearby were sharecroppers, who moved often. Her friends, she said, were the other children at school.
When she was a child in the 1930s and 1940s, she said, few people in Milton owned cars. During World War II, many Milton people used horses and buggies to transport goods and for travel.
But the community and its people were self-sufficient. There were small grocery stores in the community, a cotton gin, sugar refinery, a pharmacy and a general delivery post office. There was a dentist in town. There was a retail area and a bank.
“It had more things than it has now,” she said.
Everyone had gardens, she said. Her mother’s garden was almost as productive as a truck farm. The only vegetable her mother didn’t grow was asparagus.
“Mom was the gardener, baker, nurse, housekeeper,” Landry recalled. She took care of her family in a home that had a well and chain to retrieve water. She had no washing machine but cleaned clothes on a scrub board. She hung the wet wash on a clothesline. Electricity did not reach their home on E. Broussard until Landry was in the eighth grade. Homework was done during the daylight or by lamp.
No phone, no radio, no TV, Landry said. People visited for recreation.
She said there was a canning center at Milton High, where families could can food to preserve it and rent meat lockers to keep meat from spoiling.
A growing congregation
Landry lives near the First Baptist Church but was raised in the Catholic Church. For years, Catholics in Milton were served as a mission of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Youngsville. A chapel, Sacred Heart, was built in Milton to serve Catholics. Mass was celebrated there for the first time in 1926.
Church history says Sacred Heart was built in Milton because the pastor in Youngsville was in poor health and unable to adequately serve Catholics in Milton. Two lay Catholics in the community, Joseph M. Hebert Sr., a landowner and grocer, and Oden Hebert, first principal of Milton High, asked Most Rev. Jules B. Jeanmard, the first bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, to support a mission church. The bishop secured a contribution of $500 to help construction of the chapel.
By 1941, the community had outgrown the chapel and a larger chapel was built north of the first chapel on the same property. It opened as St. Joseph Chapel in 1941. In 1950, the smaller chapel was struck by lightning; it was destroyed but the new chapel survived. In 1977, St. Joseph Chapel became St. Joseph Catholic Church — it was no longer a mission chapel — with Monsignor Albert LeBlanc as the first pastor. In 1994, a new church was built to accommodate the growing number of parishioners.
In the second chapel, known by some as “the little green church,” Landry and her husband Robert Herman Landry, also an educator and later the principal at Comeaux High, were married in 1955. It was the day after school let out.
Developing, but recognizable
The 1950s, Landry said, brought great change to Milton.
“Things started developing,” she said. “We had the first house that was built by a contractor then.”
There was additional business development and road improvements. People started moving out to the country to live. With better roads and more automobiles came more commuter traffic.
But Milton is still plenty recognizable. Her childhood home, built in 1901, still stands, though it is greatly modified. The public school is part of the community’s glue. She was happy that she and her husband raised their four children — three girls, then a boy — in a community and in institutions where people knew one another.
Her home is filled with photos and memories of family, friends and Milton over the years. Many of the furnishings include family relics and pieces.
“I’m a collector of rustic trash,” she quipped, walking from room to room — each one telling stories that family, friends and neighbors may have treasured, and will treasure as long as there’s a Milton.