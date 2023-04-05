Lafayette's Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church holds a prominent place in U.S. history.
In 1934, Lafayette Bishop Jules Jeanmard accepted the first group of Black priests ordained in the United States into the Diocese of Lafayette. Fathers Anthony Borges, Maurice Rousseve, Vincent Smith, and Francis Wade were members of the Society of the Divine Word, whose congregation had run Holy Rosary Institute since 1927.
By the time the four priests arrived from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, a new rectory, school, and church ordered by Holy Rosary's director was nearing completion. Construction on the complex at 12th and Surrey streets was finished later that year. The first mass at Immaculate Heart was celebrated in December 1934. The church was formally dedicated a few months later.
In 1944, Jeanmard dedicated a new convent next to the church. This made Immaculate Heart the first church in the South to have all Black residents in both its rectory and convent.
