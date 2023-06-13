Former UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball coach Tony Robichaux may very well be the single most influential member of the school’s athletic department ever, as well as at McNeese State in Lake Charles.
Not only did the Crowley native play at both schools as a pitcher, but when he died tragically from heart disease on July 3, 2019, Robichaux was the winningest baseball coach at both schools.
For his career, Robichaux’s record was 1,173-765-2, including a record of 910-588-1 for the Cajuns. That included 12 NCAA regional and four super regional appearances, as well as one College World Series campaign in 2000.
It’s not Robichaux’s incredible pitching expertise that is his great legacy, however. All the wisdom detailed in his book, “The Real Game: Overcoming personal and profession challenges” is his most far-reaching influence.
UL’s entire athletic department is guided by his ‘Work while you wait’ axiom. This past spring, the Sun Belt Conference honored Georgia Southern’s JP Trighe as the first recipient of the Tony Robichaux Leadership Award.
