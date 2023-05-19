Sixty-four years ago, two Lafayette Police Department officers were gunned down while responding to a call on East Spring Street.
The two officers, Capt. Harold Abadie and Det. Sgt. Leroy King, were shot and killed by a suspect, Joseph Victor, who later barricaded himself inside his home on East Spring Street and engaged in a standoff with local police, during which he fired on officers repeatedly with a shotgun, per reports from the time.
A third victim, Gurlie Roger Ducharme, was also shot and killed in her neighboring home.
Two other members of the police force, Lafayette Police Chief Carlo Listi and Assistant Chief Donlon Ritchey, were also injured while exchanging gunfire with the suspect. Listi was struck in the face and Ritchey was struck in the head and lower back, newspaper reports at the time said.
Initial reports suggested Victor killed Ducharme first, which catalyzed the other events. News reports also alternately referred to Victor by the first name Albert.
However, several days after the shooting, a team of investigators released their findings after interviewing multiple witnesses, including neighbors, one of whom was Ducharme’s sister, and several children who were playing near the scene, newspapers reported at the time.
Investigators determined a neighbor, Mrs. Earl LeBlanc, and her husband received an alarmed phone call from their daughter at Le Rosen Elementary on E. Vermilion Street stating that Victor had called the child and two boys into his home on their walk to school. She fled, but the boys went inside.
When the parents collected her from school, they discovered the two boys in question were also at the campus. When questioned, they explained Victor had pulled out a rope or string once they were inside and they’d fled frightened to the school. The LeBlancs took the boys back to their home and called the police to file a complaint at 8:35 a.m. on May 20, 1959, the newspapers reported.
Abadie and King responded to the call. After taking initial statements, they loaded the two boys into their squad car so the youths could identify if Victor was the suspect while officers interviewed him. When Abadie and King knocked on his door, the boys reported that Victor was armed and opened fire on the two officers, the reports said.
Mrs. LeBlanc reported seeing King shot and alerted her husband to call police. That second call was made at 8:50 a.m. LeBlanc and Ducharme’s sister, Gussie Roger, then reported seeing Victor go to the Ducharme house after shooting King and Abadie. Several neighborhood children reported the same and said they heard two gunshots from inside the Ducharme home, the news stories said.
Responding officers, including Listi and Ritchey, engaged Victor in an extended gun battle after he fled inside his home. Officers eventually launched tear gas into the residence, which caught fire as bullets continued to fly. Victor’s body was recovered from inside the home, and he suffered at least two gunshot wounds during the shootout, reports said.
Listi, who recovered from the shooting, went on to become Lafayette Parish Sheriff in 1968, according to the sheriff’s office’s website.
In an interview, an unnamed source said that Victor had hard feelings toward Ducharme because “she was making it rough for the neighbors by always calling the police,” a news report said. Reporters theorized Victor may have shot Ducharme because he believed she made the call that resulted in Abadie and King’s response.
Abadie and King are among the six Lafayette Police Department officers killed in the line of duty honored by the department each year in a memorial event during National Police Week.