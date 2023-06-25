Martin Hall, the main administrative building on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, is not the original Martin Hall.
The original Martin Hall was the first building erected on the campus of what was then the Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute. Construction was completed in 1901.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
SLII was created through state legislation approved on July 14, 1898.
The campus' Martin Hall was named in honor of State Sen. Robert Martin of St. Martin Parish, who introduced the legislation and fought to bring an institution of higher learning to the district he served.
The original Martin Hall lacked the semi-circular exterior staircase of the current version, accessed from a circular driveway off University Avenue.
Photos of the original building show brick gateway structures present in 1928, but absent the fountain at the driveway’s entrance today.
A 1930 photo shows greenery covering much of the front façade of the building and the circular driveway already in place. An addition to the building was constructed around 1928.
The original Martin Hall was torn down in the early 1960s “due to age and deterioration,” according to a history of campus facilities on the university’s website.
The current Martin Hall was built in 1963 and houses many university administrative offices, including that of the president and deans.