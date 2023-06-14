Yes, Lafayette, there once was a Verot School on what is now known as Verot School Road.
A 1946 U.S. Geological Survey topographic map shows a "Verot Sch" in rural Lafayette Parish.
Sources posting on the Lafayette Memories Facebook page say the school was located near the corner of today's Verot School Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway, on or near the CVS pharmacy property.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
According to a post by Mary Lou Guidry, her mother's father, Marcellous Verot, donated the property where the school was located.
Verot School, which was described by some as a one-room school house, operated in the early 1900s and closed around 1940.
This report was taken from the March 9, 1909, Lafayette Advertiser, quoted on the Lafayette Memories page:
"The Verot School under Prof. Valsin Benoit, assisted by Misses O. Beadle and C. Dyer, was visited and found well managed and disciplined, with an enrollment of 95 pupils."
By some accounts, Verot School was a private rural school typical of the time. Others claim it was a public school.
Another similar school called Long School was located on Tolson Road near Verot School Road, according to Craig Zimmermann. Long School was on the estate of the Long plantation that dated from the 1800s.