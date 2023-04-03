The Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute opened in 1901 with 100 students attending classes.
Twenty years later, the school, renamed the Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Liberal and Technical Learning became a bachelor’s degree-granting college.
The school’s name was changed yet again in 1960 to the University of Southwestern Louisiana , which had then grown to include a graduate school and six distinct colleges.
In 1999, the institution changed its name, likely for the final time, to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
In sports, the university, whose teams are nicknamed Ragin' Cajuns, typically is identified as Louisiana, as it is the largest of the University of Louisiana institutions.
Read more:
Cajun culture became cool in Lafayette in the '80s. Robert Dafford's artwork helped with that.
This Lafayette neighborhood is named after a New York fashion icon
Lafayette's iconic Evangeline Maid bread rose from the back of a Model-T truck