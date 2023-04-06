Gloria Switch Road is not named after a woman named Gloria Switch who was related to someone named Butcher Switch for whom another road in Lafayette Parish is named.
The road in northern Lafayette Parish that runs perpendicular to Interstate 49 once led to a railroad switch at the Mary Syrup Mill which was owned by the James T. Mary family, according to published reports.
So that's where the 'Switch' part of Gloria Switch Road originated.
The Gloria part is a little iffy.
Folklore has it the road was named after a child named Gloria in the Mary family, but a Mary family member once said she didn't remember a Gloria in the family.
If anyone can shed some light on the puzzle, let us know!
