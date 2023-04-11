Lafayette is sometimes referred to as the Hub City. It is at times cited in news or sports stories and business owners have picked up the nickname for their businesses.
Over the past 50-60 years, the city and parish became a regional hub for the oil and gas industry and today, some would say, for the medical field. Others say the city got its nickname when Interstates 10 and 49 met in Lafayette.
But others point to something much farther back in the history of Lafayette Parish for laying the groundwork that made Lafayette the Hub City.
Lynn Guidry, a local architect and historian, in an Oct. 1, 2017, interview with Jan Swift on her podcast Discover Lafayette, said he found a pamphlet in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette library about an 1830s referendum.
The parish government proposed the referendum which, if approved by voters, would generate money to build five roads originating in Lafayette and going to Abbeville, Crowley, New Iberia, Opelousas and St. Martinville, like spokes on a wheel emanating from Lafayette, the hub of the wheel.
Those roads made it easier to get from one city to the next to visit family by traveling through Lafayette instead of small country roads, he said.
Harry Griffin wrote in 1959 in "The Attakapas Country: A History of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana," that highway construction made Lafayette a hub for surrounding communities.
"U.S. Highway 90, known as the Old Spanish Trail, had been paved entirely through the parish and on to Lake Charles by 1931, and the roads to Breaux Bridge and Carencro by 1932. By 1938, the pavement had been completed to Abbeville and Opelousas.
"The result is that today Lafayette, the parish seat, is a veritable hub from which radiates five concrete highways running east, west, south, north, and northeast. Those five outbound highways are part of a state-wide system and connect with other great regional and national routes," Griffin wrote. This citation was noted on the Lafayette Memories Facebook page by Craig Zimmermann.
There are others who say Lafayette was tagged as the area's Hub City because it was a center of travel and commerce, not because of roads, but because of the railroad.
"With the completion of connecting rail lines to Houston and Alexandria, as well as a later branch to Baton Rouge, the town's first incarnation as a 'hub city' was born. Vermilionville (now the city of Lafayette) became the hub of transportation in southwestern Louisiana," wrote Michael Martin in his 2007 "Historic Lafayette," which was cited by Craig Zimmermann on the Lafayette Memories Facebook page.