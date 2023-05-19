Some of Youngsville’s oldest living residents remember that the city once housed a prisoner of war camp during World War II.
The camp was situated near where Foster Memorial Park is now located.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
During the war, Youngsville residents had blackout curtains in their homes, and curfews were enforced. Teachers worked at stations in the village where they used binoculars to look for planes.
Prisoners of war were often sent to rural communities like Youngsville during the war to fill labor shortages in fields and mills. In Youngsville, they helped out on sugarcane farms and at the Youngsville Sugar Company, a mill that later burned to the ground in 1969.