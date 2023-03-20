When Yvette Girouard was first hired as head coach at what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1981, she had no scholarships to offer and had uniforms made from the discarded warmups from the men’s basketball team.
Girouard, who was paid a part-time salary of $3,000, had to keep her job at her family’s restaurant, Ton’s Drive-In in Broussard, to make ends meet. It took her 10 years, but she eventually landed a full-time salary, scholarships for players and eventually more than 700 wins in her time with the Ragin’ Cajuns softball program, including three trips to the Women’s College World Series.
Her teams grew in national stature as one of the best mid-major softball programs in the country. Yet even with their success, she had to raise approximately $85,000 a year from supporters to cover the cost of operations, team travel, umpire fees, uniforms, and dirt and seed for the field.
"I'm a pre-Title IX baby who was born with athletic genes but wasn't allowed to play anything in town because they didn't have anything for girls," Girouard said in 2015 prior to being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. "So I was my brother's bat girl and my dad was a huge baseball man, so we went to Houston every summer to watch baseball. It's kind of unreal that I had the career that I had.”
LSU eventually courted Girouard to become its head softball coach. On their third attempt to offer her the head softball coaching position, she finally relented but admitted the decision was difficult. She had turned down offers from schools in Texas, Tennessee, Minnesota and Washington.
LSU also quadrupled her salary. In her 11 seasons with the Tigers, her teams made it to 10 NCAA tournaments and won three SEC championships. Her teams won 75% of their games over her 30 seasons. Only once, that very first team back in 1981, did her team not finish with a winning record.
Today the Cajuns play at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, which holds up to 2,790.