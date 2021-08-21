Three Lafayette schools are among dozens across the nation that are now using a technology designed for the healthcare industry that provides ongoing disinfection in buildings of any size.
Cathedral-Carmel Elementary School, St. Thomas More Catholic High School and Episcopal School of Acadiana all had the technology installed about a year ago as classes resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Scott Yerby, vice president of sales for NDS-360, which is a master distributor of the equipment provided.
“The feedback has been very positive. They’re all confident that our CASPR technology provides the schools with an added layer of protection,” Yerby said. “A lot of these schools have been constantly spraying and fogging with chemicals. Even though those methods can help, it’s still a periodical treatment as opposed to being continuous and it’s also subject to human error and proper dwell times needed to kill germs. The system we provide is automatic and is safe for occupied spaces.”
CASPR stands for Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction. It is an innovative “no-touch” disinfection technology that utilizes a patented Natural Catalytic Converter (NCC) to create Hydrogen Peroxide (oxidizing molecules) out of your ambient air. These oxidizing molecules then seek out viruses, bacteria, mold and fungus oxidizing them and destroying them at the cellular level.
Yerby said the physical equipment comes in various sizes and forms, depending on the facility to provide the proper dose, but each uses the same process. The facilities ambient air goes through an organic process and is converted into hydrogen peroxide, which then proactively disinfects both the air and surfaces on a continual basis.
Besides schools, Yerby said NDS-360 has installed CASPR devices into many different facilities such as residential homes, athletic facilities, airports, churches, hospitals, restaurants, retail stores and office spaces.
“If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that maybe we were not disinfecting as much as we should have been,” Yerby said. “We may have been a little more exposed in our daily environments than we thought. Our technology gives us the opportunity to have a proactive approach to eliminating bacteria and viruses on the surfaces we touch as well as in the air we breathe, allowing us to create a safer environment overall for ourselves and the people we care about.”
Sarah Sieh, a representative from NDS 360’s sales and marketing office, said the CASPR technology has very detailed scientific studies proving the effectiveness against a multitude of viruses and bacteria, including those that cause the flu, norovirus, COVID-19 and other ailments.
“Even though the pandemic is the main concern right now, this is an investment that will be beneficial even when the pandemic is over. Once a CASPR system is installed, there is little maintenance required apart from changing the natural catalytic converter cell about every two years," Yerby said.
Sieh added that schools and public entities may use COVID-19 relief funds to purchase the CASPR technology. It has also been approved by the U.S. General Services Administration, which means the equipment can be purchased through the GSA.
NDS 360 is located at 1343 West Causeway Approach in Mandeville. For information on CASPR products, call 985-590-5011, email info@nds-360.com or visit www.nds-360.com.