The bane and benefit of the English language is that it’s always in flux. New words evolve at an alarming rate, the product of a society constantly in search of self-expression. And while English has never been a creator of complicated compound nouns as much as German and Japanese, with their schadenfreude (delight in someone else’s misery) and wabi-sabi (the humble beauty found in the aging of things) it does appear we have a few of our own going on.
Mansplaining is when a man condescends to tell a woman her job, how to give birth, how to breastfeed or how to raise children when he has no experience in any of those areas. It stems from a mistaken sense of authority that you should listen to what he has to say despite the fact he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
It is different than manspreading, where he sits down, knees apart, in such a way as to encroach on others' physical space. A man can manspread and mansplain at the same time.
Chicksplaining is the approximate female equivalent. This is when a woman tells a man what to do, how to do it and then tells him what’s wrong with what he did. It is generally confined to child care and relationships, although any effect on either one has never been documented because men are generally immune to it. Alternatively, some men also define chicksplaining as having to simplify an explanation so that a woman can understand, as in the case of something automotive or mechanical.
Momsplaining: When I told my daughter she shouldn’t go to Cancun because she might be kidnapped or poisoned by bad tequila.
Champagne Reception
The culmination to the A. Hays Town tour of homes was Champagne at the Bouligny House on Kings Road. Hosted by Joe Bouligny and Nicole Bouligny Brown, architecture buffs mingled with the Hilliard Museum staff for a final footnote to the day. Hundreds began their morning with a self-driven tour, and ready at the finish line were Nadya Kozinets, assistant professor of architecture and design at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, curator Ben Hickey, Fête favorites Becky Collins and Betty Lowry, and the Rev. Brandt Montgomery, of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
New Members Social
Mary Romagosa held a wine and cheese party for new Krewe of Victoria members at her Heartwood Circle home. Initiates got acquainted with the year-round carnival circuit that is Lafayette, and learning the ropes were Merrie Leger and her sponsor Lacrecia Curtis, Sarahbeth del Marmol and Lisa Primeaux, among others. According to ball Captain Jeanie Simon, Victoria has increased its membership 25 percent this season. Get ready.
Ici on parle Francais
As France and Croatia faced off for the most famous title in soccer, the Alliance Francaise was glued to televisions both in Lafayette and New Orleans. Jefferson Street Pub opened on a Sunday to allow them to watch the match in French, while Christophe Pilut and Angele Vialou, wife of the president of Alliance Francaise in New Orleans, watched — where else? — at the Royal Frenchmen Hotel. Vive la France.
Bearded Circus
Our new favorite, no doubt about it. The Mudcat Whiskers Annual Beard Competition held its first stand-alone event hosted by Dat Dog downtown. Men came from near and far to show off their masculinity, competing for best business beard, beard with styled 'stache, freestyle, whaler, chops, goatee, natural 'stache and themed beard/costume. "All proceeds go to the Autism Society," said event organizer and beard products businessman Nicholas Gallimore. "N&N's Barber Shop from New Iberia is judging." We're told the female judges look for different, groomed and well-maintained, and rocking their facial hair early on were Bearded Villains Louisiana, an elite brotherhood striving to change society one beard at a time. "It's a great cause," said villain Morgan Traponte. "We try to give back to the community." The theme was circus, magician Mitch Richard performed, it and must've been pretty good because when we looked for him later, he had disappeared.
On the Catwalk
Acadiana Fashion Week opened at The Chandelier Room with the first night's focus on swimsuits. A fashion-forward crowd lined the circular runway, including sponsor Barefoot Photography's Jess Roberts. "We're super pumped that this is in Acadiana," Roberts said. "We have talent here rocking it. I just had to sponsor." Looking good in the neighborhood were Lana Hugnet and Iman Boyd, wearing a fabulous pink leather biker jacket despite the heat. We don't blame her a bit, you have to suffer to look glamorous.