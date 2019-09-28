It seems society can’t stop talking no matter what. Enough. You’re legion, you know who you are, and you need to listen to the following:
When someone is giving a speech at an event, the minute you hear the tap-tap-tap ring on the side of the glass, it’s the traditional signal to be quiet. Whatever you have to say to your table companions has to wait because it isn’t as important as the speaker. You have no right to entertain yourself on the side, so shush and be quiet until the speech is over. What you think of the subject matter is irrelevant. What people think of your boorishness isn’t.
In stores, quit talking loudly into your phone. Aside from looking ridiculous, nobody wants to hear that you’ve got to get that mammogram knocked out when they’re in the middle of the snacks and candy aisle. When in public, no one else needs to be privy to your conversations — or your arguments. Your private conversations are just that, so please keep them that way. Cut the conversation in the checkout line. Just because you don’t know the cashier doesn’t mean you can keep chatting. Unless it’s an emergency, it’s simply rude to stay on the phone right in his or her face.
During theater productions or formal concerts, be quiet. Everything is not a football game. Save your parsing of the performance until it’s over. That goes for movies also. The needs of the one don’t outweigh the needs of the many, and your ticket price doesn’t include unlimited talking. It’s abysmally rude, and you’re annoying everyone around you.
And finally — oh, say, can you be silent during the national anthem? Talking is the ultimate disrespect. Upset about those kneeling? At least they’re being quiet.
Which is more than I can say for you.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Up With People
Just talking to them is energizing. Up With People, an international goodwill organization whose mission is to inspire and unite, played the final stop of its tour at Angelle Hall. Sponsored in part by The Advocate, UWP’s musical philosophy is a key component of its ambassadorship. “No Louisiana performers yet,” said promotion coordinator Isac Ponce from Mexico. “We’re at the end of the tour, but the hospitality’s been amazing. It’s been great.” According to Ohio’s Patrick Marquette, Downtown Alive was a huge hit along with zydeco, plus the chance to eat at Pat’s downtown. Ready to be inspiring was Aleisabel Ruiz, Quinn Outerbridge and Yassine Chemtouf, a dead ringer for Prince. “Only I don’t have his voice. My only solo stays within one octave,” he said with a laugh.
Mouton House
The Alexandre Mouton House hosted Maida Owens, Folklife Program director and cultural anthropologist, for a talk on her work, “Swapping Stories — Folktales from Louisiana.” Published in 1997, the compilation featured 90 storytellers who also became the subject of a PBS documentary film. “This is a great opportunity to revisit this program,” said Owens. “LPB co-produced the video, and many are no longer alive who can retell the stories.” Guests enjoyed Mouton House hospitality, cookies and lemonade. The Louisiana Division of the Folklife Program helps sustain the knowledge of coastal Louisiana’s tradition cultures.
Tour de Vin Talk
The Lafayette Parish Medical Society Alliance met for lunch at El Paso Grill to talk about their upcoming Tour de Vin in October. LPMSA’s big fundraiser of the year, Tour de Vins funds scholarships for area medical students with the hope they’ll return to Acadiana to practice. “It’s about sponsors, auction items and donations,” said Kati Antill. “We’re always looking for businesses that aren’t tapped out.” Not tapped out in the least will be Dianna Rae Jewelry, donating a one carat diamond this year for the raffle. Social Table & Bar will host Tour de Vin next month, and those who wish to support the scholarship are welcome to participate.
Tailgating Welcome
The UL Alumni Association pitched their tailgating tent prior to the Ragin' Cajuns' record-breaking 77-6 game against Texas Southern. The Alumni Association hosts the tent before all home games for members and guests, but on this particular occasion welcomed the Board of the UL Foundation, the Heritage Society, the College of Education Alumni Chapter and Family Weekend. Guests enjoyed jambalaya, cracklins, quail eggs, soft drinks and cold beer.
Kiwanis Milestone
The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette marked an important milestone with a banquet at the Petroleum Club. “We’re here on the 75th anniversary of our charter,” said President Thomas Long. “Not only are we installing new leadership, but celebrating 75 years of Kiwanis service.” There was no shortage of Kiwanians doing the celebrating, including Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Andrew Dozier, past trustee Rick Latiolais, Gerald Guilbeaux and Dan Hare. Long also collected the Kiwanian of the Year Award, while taking that long walk to the podium to receive the George F. Hixon Fellowship were Guilbeaux and Bob Lejeune. Established by official charter on Aug. 8, 1944, Kiwanis Club of Lafayette has remained steadfast in its dedication to helping children in the community.
And the Winner is …
Luke Huval had plenty to talk about. Teche Center for the Arts announced the winner of its Carrie Underwood Ultimate Fan VIP Package. Huval won two tickets to the concert held at the Cajundome, and also received the singer's merchandise and two backstage passes. Proceeds from the prize drawing benefited the Isley Thibodeaux Art & Music Scholarship Fund.