You may still be working your New Year’s resolutions, but fashion houses have long since resolved what you’ll be wearing in spring 2019. The predictions are staggering, the trends tricky and if you don’t like Teva sandals, then you’re out of luck.
There isn’t much out there to console you, except that if you wear boho, it has refused to give up and go home. Sort of like Woodstock.
While there is no rhyme or reason to any of the following, this is what you must wear to be flagrantly chic:
Big evening wear: “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding” crossed with Princess Diana’s wedding dress.
Tie dye: Just when you thought boho had bitten the dust, it has survived. Fringe is on life support.
Logos: The design house emblazons its name on the garment, and you wear it like a sandwich board.
Marigold: This will be the “it” color, whether you like it or not.
Low-rise pants, long-line shorts: That’s the long and the short of it. Also biker shorts in loud prints. That’s biker as in bicycle, not motorbike.
Slits: They go all the way up. And up. Keep going.
Safari hats: Maybe it’s the fact they made “The Lion King” into a real movie.
Teva sandals: Teva is a Hebrew word meaning nature and means you can hike in these and ford streams. Designers prefer you wear these items with midi skirts, which are not your normal adventure attire.
Sheer: This trend continues, ratcheted up, with a bandeau beneath — or not. Just remember, this is LA as in Louisiana, not LA California. Go couture commando at your own risk.
Nipples in Naples is one thing, in New Iberia it’s another.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
House Party
Let the record read everyone was dressed Southern Sane. Emily Kean hosted friends and family at her home for a pre-New Year’s party, and a predictably good time was had by all. There was Champagne, hors d’oeuvres for days, Danish almond kringle from Wisconsin and no shortage of good conversation among Jerome and Linda Alesi, sparkling Judy Kennedy showing off her son’s hunting photo and Christy Wilson, who had some killer snakeskin mules. What we loved: Kean’s childhood newspaper clipping of her writing a holiday letter to her father away at WWII.
Victoria Social
This one had the decorations, hands down. Don and Tish Johnson welcomed the Krewe of Victoria to their Kings Road home for a holiday bash. “We love Christmas and we love parties,” said the hostess. It was standing room only around the jambalaya and crab cakes, with more than a few dishes prepared by the ladies themselves. Santa Clause made an appearance, as did Queen Lisa Harrell, and we understand it’s the first time Victoria has allowed members to bring their spouses. Men make everything more fun — we’re still wondering where the host got his red shoes.
How Suite It is
There’s nothing like the Superdome and some filet while the Saints play, and although the game came to naught, the photo ops did. Lafayette fans made the most of them, including Casey Leleux and Kathleen Gannon, next door to former four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and indoors with former Saints wide receiver and team ambassador Michael Lewis. Life is suite.
Winter Cotillion
A truly elegant event. Lafayette’s Eta Chi Omega graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its 27th annual debutante ball with the theme “The Enchanted Garden of Emeralds.” Guests, debs and more filed into the DoubleTree by Hilton to celebrate the accomplishments of the service-oriented high school seniors, among them President Dr. Marilyn D. Marshall, Vice President Dr. Cassandra Pillette, Gwen Hollinger and daughter deb Noa Hollinger, MacKenzie Brown, Kaitlyn Guidry, Jaden Broussard and Centrelle Martin. Chaired by Alfreda Thompson-Jackson and Connie Y. Butler, the cotillion is the culmination of a series of events to enhance and broaden social skills, leadership, college preparedness, financial literacy and citizenship. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1908.