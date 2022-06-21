LAKE CHARLES -- A teacher from Sulphur has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
On March 29 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release, received a complaint regarding a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, allegedly inappropriately touching a student in October 2021, during tutoring after school.
The victim also advised detectives he was talking to her about sex, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
On June 16, after further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a warrant for Million’s arrest. He was arrested on June 20 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Million was released on a $25,000 bond later the same day.
It is believed Million was a teacher at Sulphur High School.